BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock Position Lowered by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth $17,745,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 236,174 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,302,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 194.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 127,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,753 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $41.17 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 37.66%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 2,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,410.66. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

