Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LQDT. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

LQDT opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $39.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

In related news, EVP John Daunt sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $144,017.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,029.12. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 2,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $65,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,034.10. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,668 shares of company stock worth $3,331,558. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 82,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 52,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

