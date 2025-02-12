Best Financial Stocks To Research – February 10th

Uber Technologies, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Coinbase Global, Salesforce, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are a category of stocks representing companies within the financial services sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. Investors often look to financial stocks as a way to gain exposure to the performance of the broader economy, as these companies are closely tied to economic conditions and financial market trends. Financial stocks can be influenced by interest rates, regulatory changes, and overall market sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.04. 21,459,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,385,574. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17. The company has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBER

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM stock traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,698,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $761.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $172.62 and a 1 year high of $278.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $280.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,086,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,703. The company has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $137.13 and a 52-week high of $349.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $285.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COIN

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.09. 2,494,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.03. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,369,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,576,215. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $27.23 and a one year high of $64.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Featured Stories