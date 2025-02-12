Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 674.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,619.16. This trade represents a 25.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.3 %

TECH opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $61.16 and a 1-year high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

