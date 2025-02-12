Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $160.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Biogen has a 12-month low of $138.72 and a 12-month high of $244.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Biogen by 521.7% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4,516.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Biogen by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 185,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 84,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

