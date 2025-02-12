Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.19. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.
Bion Environmental Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.05.
Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile
Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bion Environmental Technologies
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bion Environmental Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.