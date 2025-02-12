Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.19. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.05.

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides waste treatment and resource recovery solutions for concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Gen3Tech, a third-generation technology and business/technology platform, which remediates environmental problems and improve operational/resource efficiencies through recovering co-products from the CAFOs’ waste stream, including renewable energy, fertilizer products, and clean water.

