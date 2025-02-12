BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as low as $11.12. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 52,950 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the third quarter valued at $128,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

