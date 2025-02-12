BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.74 and traded as low as $11.12. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 52,950 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
