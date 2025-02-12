Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 823,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 38,436 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 595,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,319,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 511,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 367,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 275,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.25%.

BXMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.