Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Murphy USA from $555.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.80.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $483.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $382.04 and a 1 year high of $561.08. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $505.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.67.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.50. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 61.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

