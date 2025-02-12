Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,394 Shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harrow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harrow by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow in the third quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HROW. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Harrow in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Harrow Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HROW opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Harrow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

