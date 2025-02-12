Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $82.20 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on K. BNP Paribas downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellanova in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $9,280,077.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,337,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,805,654.75. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $93,146,812 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

