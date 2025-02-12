Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.3% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $108.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.33 and a twelve month high of $114.15.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

