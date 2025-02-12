Bleakley Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,710,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,332,000 after buying an additional 2,623,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,302,000 after buying an additional 674,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zeta Global by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,187,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,900,000 after purchasing an additional 455,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 84,132.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,561,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557,119 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,513,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, CEO David Steinberg acquired 53,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,726.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,564.40. This trade represents a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner acquired 7,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,804,188. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244 over the last 90 days. 25.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.