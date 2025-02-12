Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSCO. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSCO opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.57.

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

About FS Credit Opportunities

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

