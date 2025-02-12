Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 571.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,069.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

CM stock opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

