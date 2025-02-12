Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $281,000 Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 357.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 878 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

AR opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.48 and a beta of 3.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.53.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

