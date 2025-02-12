Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $2,099,877,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,158,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,876 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,697,000 after purchasing an additional 277,897 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $267,132,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $255,867,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLDR opened at $156.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day moving average is $171.37. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $211.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

