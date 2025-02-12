Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $299,000 Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 88.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods stock opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.25. Seneca Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods ( NASDAQ:SENEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.49%.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

