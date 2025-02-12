Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FirstCash by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in FirstCash by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCFS. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,269.45. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $114.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its 200-day moving average is $110.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.14. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.67.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

