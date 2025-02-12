Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $319,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 674 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3,571.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 64,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.33.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $471.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.33 and a 52-week high of $571.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.37.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

