Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $461,857,000. EnCap Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,653,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,928,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 4,125.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,280,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,591,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,652 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DVN opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.