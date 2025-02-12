Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $354,000 Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,158,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,817,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,287,000 after acquiring an additional 257,486 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 64.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,221,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,363 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,889,000 after acquiring an additional 372,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 487.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,156,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on GFL Environmental from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.51%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

