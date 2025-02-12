Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 56.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 154.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 28.4% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 44.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetEase from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

