Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,709,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,245,000 after buying an additional 1,031,057 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,564,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after buying an additional 162,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 57.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,988,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after buying an additional 721,578 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,674,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $11,420,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE NWG opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

