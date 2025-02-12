Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 578.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Down 5.1 %

SCCO opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $77.42 and a 52 week high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.30 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.81.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

