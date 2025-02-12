Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

