Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.4% during the third quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $80.14 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

