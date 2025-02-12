Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 5.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,447 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 365,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,749 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 19.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 144,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,788,000 after acquiring an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of UniFirst from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $221.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.60. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $243.70. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.09. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $604.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $113,337.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,075. This trade represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $619,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,105.84. This trade represents a 12.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,294 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,632. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

