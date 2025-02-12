Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 12,965 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,965 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

