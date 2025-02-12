Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $66,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 588.0% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.86 per share, with a total value of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,780. This trade represents a 27.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Greco acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,712.75. This trade represents a 736.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,693 shares of company stock worth $1,409,954. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

