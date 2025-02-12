Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 2,151 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 3,410.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 3,794.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 296.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Amcor by 441.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Read More

