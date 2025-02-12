Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 241 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,845,000 after buying an additional 14,610,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,733,270,000 after purchasing an additional 256,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,521,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,050,000 after purchasing an additional 284,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,078,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,078,000 after purchasing an additional 806,705 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $555,939,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.19.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

