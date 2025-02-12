Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 664 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 749.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 910.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTGX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $78,107.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,275.12. This trade represents a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suneel Gupta sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,762,239.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,794,250.96. This represents a 28.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,847. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

