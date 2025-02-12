Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $274,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

