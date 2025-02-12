Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $199.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.34. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $235.43.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on Willis Lease Finance

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $97,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,280. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.