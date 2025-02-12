Blue Owl Capital (OBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

OBDC stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on OBDC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.