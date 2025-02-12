BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GPRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $6.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.83 million, a PE ratio of -16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.44. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Green Plains by 1,122.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 704,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 646,507 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $4,249,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 250,738 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,316,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 174,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

