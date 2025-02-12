Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $123.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $113.38 and a 12-month high of $155.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

