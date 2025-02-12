BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,475 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,685 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after buying an additional 774,438 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,309,000 after buying an additional 445,540 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 4,509.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 378,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after buying an additional 370,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,963,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,427,000 after acquiring an additional 361,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWA. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 227,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,177.27. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

