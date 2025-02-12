Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $16,617,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,937,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 700,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 321,907 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.34. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

