Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLIN
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.