Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $20.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

