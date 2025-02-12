Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Target Price at $201.75

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $197.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.09 and a 200-day moving average of $178.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,990.54. This trade represents a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Owens Corning

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

