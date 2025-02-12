Brokerages Set THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Price Target at $111.17

Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

THOR Industries Price Performance

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THO opened at $102.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $129.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 319,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

