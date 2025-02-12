Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,293,000 after purchasing an additional 168,170 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,516,000 after buying an additional 45,670 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 534,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,953,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,057,000 after acquiring an additional 370,383 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $62.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

