Brown Financial Advisors Sells 773 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brown Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.0% of Brown Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Unconventional Investor LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 604 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $377,057,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 22,005 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,906,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.72, for a total transaction of $414,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 57,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,850,961.92. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $10,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,294 shares in the company, valued at $48,911,598. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,333,540. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $411.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $385.58 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $431.07 and its 200-day moving average is $423.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $495.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $509.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.