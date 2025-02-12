Camping World (CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share and revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.

Camping World Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -72.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

