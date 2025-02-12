Camping World (CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share and revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter.
Camping World Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.49.
Camping World Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently -72.46%.
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.
