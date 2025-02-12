Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,431 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Canadian Solar by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $641.09 million, a P/E ratio of -80.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSIQ. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.15 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

