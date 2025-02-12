CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 91.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 84,400.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares in the company, valued at $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded CarMax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMX

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.