CF Industries (CF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect CF Industries to post earnings of $1.49 per share and revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CF opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day moving average is $85.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $98.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,636.48. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. The trade was a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,389 shares of company stock worth $2,355,425. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

