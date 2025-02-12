CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,608,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 271,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,269,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.43.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $635,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,314.58. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,636.48. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,425. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

